How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Texas Rangers Live Online on June 21, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at 8:05 PM EDT, the Texas Rangers face the Philadelphia Phillies. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Philadelphia, Bally Sports Southwest, and Fox Sports Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Texas Rangers vs. Philadelphia Phillies

In Dallas, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest (previously Fox Sports Southwest), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southwest, this is your only option to stream Texas Rangers games all year long.

In Philadelphia, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV to watch Philadelphia Phillies games all year long.

Can you stream Texas Rangers vs. Philadelphia Phillies on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Texas Rangers vs. Philadelphia Phillies. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Bally Sports Southwest and Fox Sports Southwest + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports Philadelphia + 27 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports Philadelphia + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Philadelphia + 32 Top Cable Channels

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Texas Rangers Game Preview: Rangers begin 2-game series with the Phillies

Philadelphia Phillies (36-32, third in the NL East) vs. Texas Rangers (31-35, third in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Tuesday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Kyle Gibson (4-2, 4.04 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 62 strikeouts); Rangers: Martin Perez (4-2, 2.10 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 65 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers -116, Phillies -102; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers host the Philadelphia Phillies to open a two-game series.

Texas is 14-18 in home games and 31-35 overall. The Rangers have a 10-24 record in games when they have given up a home run.

Philadelphia has a 36-32 record overall and a 17-15 record on the road. The Phillies are 16-7 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The teams meet Tuesday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Semien has 10 doubles, a triple and six home runs for the Rangers. Corey Seager is 10-for-37 with two doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.

Bryce Harper has a .326 batting average to rank second on the Phillies, and has 21 doubles, a triple and 15 home runs. Rhys Hoskins is 14-for-37 with two home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 5-5, .244 batting average, 5.44 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Phillies: 7-3, .242 batting average, 4.05 ERA, even run differential

INJURIES: Rangers: Glenn Otto: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Eli White: 10-Day IL (wrist), Mitch Garver: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Josh Smith: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Jonathan Hernandez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Phillies: Bryce Harper: day-to-day (blister), Jean Segura: 60-Day IL (finger), Johan Camargo: 10-Day IL (knee), Nick Maton: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Sherriff: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kent Emanuel: 60-Day IL (elbow), JoJo Romero: 60-Day IL (elbow)

