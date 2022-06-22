 Skip to Content
MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Philadelphia Phillies Live Online on June 22, 2022: Streaming Options

Jason Gurwin

On Wednesday, June 22, 2022 at 4:05 PM EDT, the Texas Rangers face the Philadelphia Phillies. The game is airing exclusively on WCAU, Bally Sports Southwest, and Fox Sports Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Texas Rangers vs. Philadelphia Phillies

In Dallas, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest (previously Fox Sports Southwest), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southwest, this is your only option to stream Texas Rangers games all year long.

In Philadelphia, the game is streaming on WCAU, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch Philadelphia Phillies games all year long.

Can you stream Texas Rangers vs. Philadelphia Phillies on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Texas Rangers vs. Philadelphia Phillies. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
WCAU (NBC)--
Bally Sports Southwest≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports Southwest≥ $89.99------

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Bally Sports Southwest and Fox Sports Southwest + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99

Sling TV

Price: $35

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Texas Rangers Game Preview: Rangers face the Phillies leading series 1-0

Philadelphia Phillies (36-33, third in the NL East) vs. Texas Rangers (32-35, second in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Wednesday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Zack Wheeler (6-3, 2.69 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 78 strikeouts); Rangers: Jon Gray (2-3, 4.27 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 63 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -138, Rangers +118; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers lead 1-0 in a two-game series with the Philadelphia Phillies.

Texas has a 32-35 record overall and a 15-18 record in home games. The Rangers have hit 86 total home runs to rank fifth in the AL.

Philadelphia has a 36-33 record overall and a 17-16 record in road games. The Phillies have a 27-15 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

Wednesday’s game is the fourth time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adolis Garcia has 11 doubles, three triples and 13 home runs for the Rangers. Nate Lowe is 12-for-42 with three doubles, two home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

Kyle Schwarber leads Philadelphia with 18 home runs while slugging .480. Rhys Hoskins is 12-for-34 with two home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 6-4, .259 batting average, 4.70 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Phillies: 6-4, .234 batting average, 4.80 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

INJURIES: Rangers: Eli White: 60-Day IL (wrist), Glenn Otto: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Jonathan Hernandez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Phillies: Bryce Harper: day-to-day (blister), Jean Segura: 60-Day IL (finger), Nick Maton: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Sherriff: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kent Emanuel: 60-Day IL (elbow), JoJo Romero: 60-Day IL (elbow)

