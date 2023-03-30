 Skip to Content
How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Philadelphia Phillies Opening Day Game Live Online on March 30, 2023: TV Channels & Streaming

Mike Nelson

On Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 4:05 PM EDT, the Texas Rangers face the Philadelphia Phillies. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Philadelphia, Bally Sports Southwest, and Fox Sports Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Texas Rangers vs. Philadelphia Phillies

In Dallas the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Bally Sports+ and Fubo. While in Philadelphia, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which is available with Fubo. It’s also available on Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Texas Rangers vs. Philadelphia Phillies on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Texas Rangers vs. Philadelphia Phillies. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Fubo, DIRECTV STREAM, Bally Sports+, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of Fubo.

DTV STREAMFuboHuluPhiloSling TVYouTubeBally Sports+
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign UpFree Trial
$74.99$85.98$69.99$25$40$40$72.99$19.99
NBC Sports Philadelphia-----
Bally Sports Southwest≥ $99.99-----

All Live TV Streaming Services

Fubo

Price: $85.98
Includes: NBC Sports Philadelphia and Bally Sports Southwest + 25 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $99.99
Includes: Bally Sports Southwest + 35 Top Cable Channels

Bally Sports+

Price: $19.99
Includes: Bally Sports Southwest

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports Philadelphia + 33 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $72.99
Includes: NBC Sports Philadelphia + 32 Top Cable Channels

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Texas Rangers Game Preview

