How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. San Diego Padres on April 9, 2021 Live Stream: TV Channels, Streaming Options

On Friday, April 9, 2021 at 8:05 PM EDT, the Texas Rangers face the San Diego Padres. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports San Diego and Bally Sports Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Texas Rangers vs. San Diego Padres

In San Diego the game is streaming on Bally Sports San Diego, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports San Diego, while in Dallas, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest (formerly Fox Sports Southwest. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV .

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV – no longer carry Bally Sports San Diego or Bally Sports Arizona Extra – this is your only option to stream Padres and Rangers games on your local RSN all year long.

You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like AT&T TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to AT&T TV.

