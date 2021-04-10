 Skip to Content
The Streamable
How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. San Diego Padres on April 10, 2021 Live Online: TV Channels/Streaming Options

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, April 10, 2021 at 7:05 PM EDT, the Texas Rangers face the San Diego Padres. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports San Diego, Fox Sports San Diego, Bally Sports Southwest, and Fox Sports Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Texas Rangers vs. San Diego Padres

Get $75 Back on AT&T TV

After San Diego had their first no-hitter in team history, the two teams will meet again as part of a three game set.

In San Diego the game is streaming on Bally Sports San Diego, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports San Diego, while in Dallas, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest (formerly Fox Sports Southwest.  Both RSNs are available with a .

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV – no longer carry Bally Sports San Diego or Bally Sports Southwest – this is your only option to stream Padres and Rangers games on your local RSN all year long.

How to Get $75 Back on AT&T TV

  • Click “” to activate the promotion
  • Enter your E-mail Address, so we know where to send the Gift Card
  • You will be sent to AT&T TV website to sign up for your AT&T TV account
  • After you finish your first month, you will receive a $75 Gift Card from The Streamable
Get $75 Back

Chris Paddock pitches for the Padres, while Jordan Lyles will pitch for Texas.

The Rangers finished 16-14 in home games in 2020. Texas hit .217 as a team with 2.5 extra base hits per game and 62 total home runs last year. The Padres went 16-12 on the road in 2020. San Diego hit 95 total home runs and averaged 8.4 hits per game last year.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$20$35$35$64.99
Bally Sports San Diego≥ $84.99------
Fox Sports San Diego≥ $84.99------
Bally Sports Southwest≥ $84.99------
Fox Sports Southwest≥ $84.99------

Live TV Streaming Option

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: Bally Sports San Diego, Fox Sports San Diego, Bally Sports Southwest, and Fox Sports Southwest + 35 Top Cable Channels

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.