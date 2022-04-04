How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. Texas Rangers Spring Training Game Live Online Without Cable on April 4, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Monday, April 4, 2022 at 4:05 PM EDT, the Texas Rangers face the San Diego Padres. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports San Diego, Fox Sports San Diego, Bally Sports Southwest, and Fox Sports Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Texas Rangers vs. San Diego Padres

In Dallas, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest (previously Fox Sports Southwest), while in San Diego the game is streaming on Bally Sports San Diego, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports San Diego. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southwest or Bally Sports San Diego, this is your only option to stream Texas Rangers and San Diego Padres games all year long.

Can you stream Texas Rangers vs. San Diego Padres on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Texas Rangers vs. San Diego Padres. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $89.99

Includes: Bally Sports San Diego, Fox Sports San Diego, Bally Sports Southwest, and Fox Sports Southwest + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.