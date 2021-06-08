How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Texas Rangers Live Online on June 8, 2021: Streaming/TV Options

On Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at 8:05 PM EDT, the Texas Rangers face the San Francisco Giants. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Bay Area, Bally Sports Southwest, and Fox Sports Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Texas Rangers vs. San Francisco Giants

In Dallas, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest (previously Fox Sports Southwest), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southwest, this is your only option to stream Texas Rangers games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Bay Area, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV to watch San Francisco Giants games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Alex Wood (5-3, 3.48 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 52 strikeouts) Rangers: Jordan Lyles (2-4, 5.75 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 54 strikeouts)

LINE: Rangers +115, Giants -134; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Texas and San Francisco will meet on Tuesday.

The Rangers are 14-15 in home games in 2020. The Texas offense has compiled a .228 batting average as a team this season, Isiah Kiner-Falefa leads the team with a mark of .284.

The Giants are 19-13 on the road. San Francisco has slugged .420, good for third in the MLB. Buster Posey leads the team with a .583 slugging percentage, including 16 extra-base hits and 10 home runs.

The Giants won the last meeting 4-2. Logan Webb earned his second victory and Mike Yastrzemski went 1-for-2 with a double and an RBI for San Francisco. Jordan Lyles took his third loss for Texas.