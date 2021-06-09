How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Texas Rangers Live Stream on June 9, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

On Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at 2:05 PM EDT, the Texas Rangers face the San Francisco Giants. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Bay Area, Bally Sports Southwest, and Fox Sports Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Texas Rangers vs. San Francisco Giants

In Dallas, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest (previously Fox Sports Southwest), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southwest, this is your only option to stream Texas Rangers games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Bay Area, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV to watch San Francisco Giants games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Sam Long (0-0, 0.00 ERA) Rangers: Kyle Gibson (4-0, 2.06 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 53 strikeouts)

LINE: Rangers -111, Giants -105; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Texas enters the game as losers of their last three games.

The Rangers are 14-16 on their home turf. Texas has a team on-base percentage of .298, led by Joey Gallo with a mark of .366.

The Giants are 20-13 on the road. San Francisco’s team on-base percentage of .320 is third in the National League. Buster Posey leads the team with an OBP of .400.

The Giants won the last meeting 9-4. Jose Alvarez earned his second victory and Brandon Crawford went 2-for-3 with two home runs and four RBI for San Francisco. Joely Rodriguez took his third loss for Texas.