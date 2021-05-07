How to Watch Texas Rangers vs Seattle Mariners Live Online on May 7, 2021: No Cable/Satellite

On Friday, May 7, 2021 at 8:05 PM EDT, the Texas Rangers face the Seattle Mariners. The game is airing exclusively on Root Sports Northwest, Bally Sports Southwest, and Fox Sports Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Texas Rangers vs. Seattle Mariners

In Dallas, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest (previously Fox Sports Southwest), while in Seattle the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV .

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southwest or Root Sports Northwest, this is your only option to stream Texas Rangers and Seattle Mariners games all year long.

Texas and Seattle will meet on Friday. Mariners: Chris Flexen (2-1, 3.33 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 21 strikeouts) Rangers: Mike Foltynewicz (1-3, 4.32 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 31 strikeouts)

The Rangers are 3-3 against teams from the AL West. The Texas offense has compiled a .236 batting average as a team this season, Nick Solak leads the team with a mark of .274.

The Mariners are 5-5 against opponents from the AL West. Seattle ranks last in the American League in hitting with a .201 batting average. Mitch Haniger leads the club with an average of .254.

