 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Texas Rangers Live Online Without Cable on July 30, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Friday, July 30, 2021 at 8:05 PM EDT, the Texas Rangers face the Seattle Mariners. The game is airing exclusively on Root Sports Northwest, Bally Sports Southwest, and Fox Sports Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Texas Rangers vs. Seattle Mariners

In Dallas, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest (previously Fox Sports Southwest), while in Seattle the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southwest or Root Sports Northwest, this is your only option to stream Texas Rangers and Seattle Mariners games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: TBD Rangers: Kolby Allard (2-8, 4.71 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 67 strikeouts)

LINE: Rangers +100, Mariners -120; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Texas and Seattle will play on Friday.

The Rangers are 23-26 in home games in 2020. Texas is slugging .369 as a unit. Adolis Garcia leads the team with a .486 slugging percentage, including 35 extra-base hits and 22 home runs.

The Mariners are 22-25 on the road. Seattle has slugged .381 this season. Mitch Haniger leads the club with a .501 slugging percentage, including 44 extra-base hits and 25 home runs.

The Mariners won the last meeting 4-1. Chris Flexen earned his seventh victory and Luis Torrens went 1-for-2 with a home run and three RBI for Seattle. Mike Foltynewicz registered his eighth loss for Texas.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
Root Sports Northwest≥ $84.99------
Bally Sports Southwest≥ $84.99------
Fox Sports Southwest≥ $84.99------

Live TV Streaming Option

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: Root Sports Northwest, Bally Sports Southwest, and Fox Sports Southwest + 35 Top Cable Channels

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit
The Streamable

The Streamable helps you find the best way to streaming anything. Follow our daily streaming news, in-depth reviews on streaming services & devices, and use our tools to find where you favorite content is streaming.

When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

Connect with Us

© 2021 FOMOPOP, Inc. 301 Poinciana Island Dr, Sunny Isles Beach, FL 33160 – Privacy Policy

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.