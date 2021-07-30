How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Texas Rangers Live Online Without Cable on July 30, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

On Friday, July 30, 2021 at 8:05 PM EDT, the Texas Rangers face the Seattle Mariners. The game is airing exclusively on Root Sports Northwest, Bally Sports Southwest, and Fox Sports Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Texas Rangers vs. Seattle Mariners

In Dallas, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest (previously Fox Sports Southwest), while in Seattle the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southwest or Root Sports Northwest, this is your only option to stream Texas Rangers and Seattle Mariners games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: TBD Rangers: Kolby Allard (2-8, 4.71 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 67 strikeouts)

LINE: Rangers +100, Mariners -120; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Texas and Seattle will play on Friday.

The Rangers are 23-26 in home games in 2020. Texas is slugging .369 as a unit. Adolis Garcia leads the team with a .486 slugging percentage, including 35 extra-base hits and 22 home runs.

The Mariners are 22-25 on the road. Seattle has slugged .381 this season. Mitch Haniger leads the club with a .501 slugging percentage, including 44 extra-base hits and 25 home runs.

The Mariners won the last meeting 4-1. Chris Flexen earned his seventh victory and Luis Torrens went 1-for-2 with a home run and three RBI for Seattle. Mike Foltynewicz registered his eighth loss for Texas.

Live TV Streaming Option