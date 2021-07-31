 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Seattle Mariners Live Online Without Cable on July 31, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, July 31, 2021 at 7:05 PM EDT, the Texas Rangers face the Seattle Mariners. The game is airing exclusively on Root Sports Northwest, Bally Sports Southwest, and Fox Sports Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Texas Rangers vs. Seattle Mariners

In Dallas, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest (previously Fox Sports Southwest), while in Seattle the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southwest or Root Sports Northwest, this is your only option to stream Texas Rangers and Seattle Mariners games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Tyler Anderson (5-8, 4.44 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 86 strikeouts) Rangers: Taylor Hearn (2-3, 4.41 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 53 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Texas and Seattle will play on Saturday.

The Rangers are 23-27 on their home turf. Texas is slugging .371 as a unit. Adolis Garcia leads the team with a .497 slugging percentage, including 37 extra-base hits and 23 home runs.

The Mariners have gone 23-25 away from home. Seattle is slugging .382 as a unit. Mitch Haniger leads the team with a slugging percentage of .499.

The Mariners won the last meeting 9-5. Logan Gilbert recorded his fifth victory and Jarred Kelenic went 2-for-5 with a home run and four RBI for Seattle. Kolby Allard registered his ninth loss for Texas.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
Root Sports Northwest≥ $84.99------
Bally Sports Southwest≥ $84.99------
Fox Sports Southwest≥ $84.99------

Live TV Streaming Option

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: Root Sports Northwest, Bally Sports Southwest, and Fox Sports Southwest + 35 Top Cable Channels

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit
The Streamable

The Streamable helps you find the best way to streaming anything. Follow our daily streaming news, in-depth reviews on streaming services & devices, and use our tools to find where you favorite content is streaming.

When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

Connect with Us

© 2021 FOMOPOP, Inc. 301 Poinciana Island Dr, Sunny Isles Beach, FL 33160 – Privacy Policy

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.