How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Seattle Mariners Live Online Without Cable on July 31, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

On Saturday, July 31, 2021 at 7:05 PM EDT, the Texas Rangers face the Seattle Mariners. The game is airing exclusively on Root Sports Northwest, Bally Sports Southwest, and Fox Sports Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Texas Rangers vs. Seattle Mariners

In Dallas, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest (previously Fox Sports Southwest), while in Seattle the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southwest or Root Sports Northwest, this is your only option to stream Texas Rangers and Seattle Mariners games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Tyler Anderson (5-8, 4.44 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 86 strikeouts) Rangers: Taylor Hearn (2-3, 4.41 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 53 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Texas and Seattle will play on Saturday.

The Rangers are 23-27 on their home turf. Texas is slugging .371 as a unit. Adolis Garcia leads the team with a .497 slugging percentage, including 37 extra-base hits and 23 home runs.

The Mariners have gone 23-25 away from home. Seattle is slugging .382 as a unit. Mitch Haniger leads the team with a slugging percentage of .499.

The Mariners won the last meeting 9-5. Logan Gilbert recorded his fifth victory and Jarred Kelenic went 2-for-5 with a home run and four RBI for Seattle. Kolby Allard registered his ninth loss for Texas.

Live TV Streaming Option