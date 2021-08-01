 Skip to Content
MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Texas Rangers Live Online Without Cable on August 1, 2021: Streaming/TV Options

Jason Gurwin

On Sunday, August 1, 2021 at 2:35 PM EDT, the Texas Rangers face the Seattle Mariners. The game is airing exclusively on Root Sports Northwest, Bally Sports Southwest, and Fox Sports Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Texas Rangers vs. Seattle Mariners

In Dallas, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest (previously Fox Sports Southwest), while in Seattle the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southwest or Root Sports Northwest, this is your only option to stream Texas Rangers and Seattle Mariners games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Marco Gonzales (3-5, 5.35 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 56 strikeouts) Rangers: Mike Foltynewicz (2-10, 6.11 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 77 strikeouts)

LINE: Rangers +123, Mariners -145; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Mitch Haniger and the Mariners will take on the Rangers Sunday.

The Rangers are 24-27 on their home turf. Texas hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .293 this season, led by Nathaniel Lowe with a mark of .358.

The Mariners are 23-26 in road games. Seattle’s lineup has 133 home runs this season, Mitch Haniger leads the club with 25 homers.

The Rangers won the last meeting 5-4. Spencer Patton recorded his first victory and Jonah Heim went 2-for-4 with two home runs and four RBI for Texas. Diego Castillo registered his fifth loss for Seattle.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
Root Sports Northwest≥ $84.99------
Bally Sports Southwest≥ $84.99------
Fox Sports Southwest≥ $84.99------

Live TV Streaming Option

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: Root Sports Northwest, Bally Sports Southwest, and Fox Sports Southwest + 35 Top Cable Channels

