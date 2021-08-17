How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Seattle Mariners Live Online Without Cable on August 17, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

On Tuesday, August 17, 2021 at 8:05 PM EDT, the Texas Rangers face the Seattle Mariners. The game is airing exclusively on Root Sports Northwest, Bally Sports Southwest, and Fox Sports Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Texas Rangers vs. Seattle Mariners

In Dallas, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest (previously Fox Sports Southwest), while in Seattle the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southwest or Root Sports Northwest, this is your only option to stream Texas Rangers and Seattle Mariners games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Tyler Anderson (5-8, 4.31 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 97 strikeouts) Rangers: Spencer Howard (0-3, 5.61 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 37 strikeouts)

LINE: Rangers +137, Mariners -158; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners travel to take on the Texas Rangers on Tuesday.

The Rangers are 28-31 in home games in 2020. The Texas pitching staff averages 8 strikeouts per nine innings, Jordan Lyles leads them with a mark of 7.2.

The Mariners have gone 26-31 away from home. Seattle hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .298 this season, led by Ty France with a mark of .357.

The Mariners won the last meeting 3-1. Marco Gonzales secured his fourth victory and J.P. Crawford went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and an RBI for Seattle. Mike Foltynewicz registered his 11th loss for Texas.

Live TV Streaming Option