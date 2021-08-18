How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Texas Rangers Live Online Without Cable on August 18, 2021: Streaming/TV Options

On Wednesday, August 18, 2021 at 8:05 PM EDT, the Texas Rangers face the Seattle Mariners. The game is airing exclusively on Root Sports Northwest, Bally Sports Southwest, and Fox Sports Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Texas Rangers vs. Seattle Mariners

In Dallas, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest (previously Fox Sports Southwest), while in Seattle the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southwest or Root Sports Northwest, this is your only option to stream Texas Rangers and Seattle Mariners games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Marco Gonzales (4-5, 4.25 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 74 strikeouts) Rangers: Mike Foltynewicz (2-11, 5.66 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 86 strikeouts)

LINE: Rangers +151, Mariners -176; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Mitch Haniger and the Mariners will take on the Rangers Wednesday.

The Rangers are 28-32 in home games in 2020. Texas’s lineup has 130 home runs this season, Adolis Garcia leads the club with 26 homers.

The Mariners are 27-31 in road games. Seattle has slugged .381 this season. Mitch Haniger leads the club with a .478 slugging percentage, including 47 extra-base hits and 26 home runs.

The Mariners won the last meeting 3-1. Tyler Anderson recorded his sixth victory and Luis Torrens went 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI for Seattle. Taylor Hearn registered his fourth loss for Texas.

Live TV Streaming Option