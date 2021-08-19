How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Texas Rangers Live Online Without Cable on August 19, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

On Thursday, August 19, 2021 at 2:05 PM EDT, the Texas Rangers face the Seattle Mariners. The game is airing exclusively on Root Sports Northwest, Bally Sports Southwest, and Fox Sports Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Texas Rangers vs. Seattle Mariners

In Dallas, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest (previously Fox Sports Southwest), while in Seattle the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southwest or Root Sports Northwest, this is your only option to stream Texas Rangers and Seattle Mariners games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Chris Flexen (10-5, 3.78 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 85 strikeouts) Rangers: Spencer Howard (0-3, 5.61 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 37 strikeouts)

LINE: Rangers +144, Mariners -168; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Mitch Haniger and the Mariners will take on the Rangers Thursday.

The Rangers are 28-33 in home games in 2020. Texas hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .287 this season, led by Nathaniel Lowe with a mark of .345.

The Mariners have gone 28-31 away from home. The Seattle offense has compiled a .221 batting average as a team this season, Ty France leads the team with a mark of .283.

The Mariners won the last meeting 3-1. Marco Gonzales earned his fifth victory and Kyle Seager went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBI for Seattle. Mike Foltynewicz registered his 12th loss for Texas.

Live TV Streaming Option