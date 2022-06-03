How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Texas Rangers Live Online on June 3, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Friday, June 3, 2022 at 8:05 PM EDT, the Texas Rangers face the Seattle Mariners. The game is airing exclusively on Root Sports Northwest, Bally Sports Southwest, and Fox Sports Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Texas Rangers vs. Seattle Mariners

In Dallas, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest (previously Fox Sports Southwest), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southwest, this is your only option to stream Texas Rangers games all year long.

In Seattle, the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV to watch Seattle Mariners games all year long.

Can you stream Texas Rangers vs. Seattle Mariners on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Texas Rangers vs. Seattle Mariners. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Seattle Mariners vs. Texas Rangers Game Preview: Rangers take on the Mariners in first of 3-game series

Seattle Mariners (22-29, fourth in the AL West) vs. Texas Rangers (24-26, third in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Friday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Logan Gilbert (5-2, 2.44 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 60 strikeouts); Rangers: Dane Dunning (1-3, 4.31 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 56 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -125, Rangers +105; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers host the Seattle Mariners on Friday to start a three-game series.

Texas has a 12-14 record in home games and a 24-26 record overall. The Rangers have hit 58 total home runs to rank fourth in the AL.

Seattle has a 22-29 record overall and a 10-19 record on the road. The Mariners have a 19-4 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The teams meet Friday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Corey Seager leads the Rangers with 11 home runs while slugging .435. Adolis Garcia is 13-for-40 with four doubles, two home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

Adam Frazier has 11 doubles, a triple and two home runs for the Mariners. Julio Rodriguez is 11-for-42 with three doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 6-4, .269 batting average, 2.90 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

Mariners: 5-5, .269 batting average, 4.20 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

INJURIES: Rangers: Brad Miller: 10-Day IL (hip), Jose Leclerc: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Hernandez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mariners: Kyle Lewis: 7-Day IL (concussion), Erik Swanson: 15-Day IL (right shouler), Ken Giles: 60-Day IL (finger), Tom Murphy: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Mitch Haniger: 10-Day IL (ankle), Evan White: 60-Day IL (sports hernia), Casey Sadler: 60-Day IL (shoulder)