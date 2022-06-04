 Skip to Content
MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Seattle Mariners Live Online on June 4, 2022: Streaming Options

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, June 4, 2022 at 4:05 PM EDT, the Texas Rangers face the Seattle Mariners. The game is airing exclusively on Root Sports Northwest, Bally Sports Southwest, and Fox Sports Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Texas Rangers vs. Seattle Mariners

In Dallas, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest (previously Fox Sports Southwest), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southwest, this is your only option to stream Texas Rangers games all year long.

In Seattle, the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV to watch Seattle Mariners games all year long.

Can you stream Texas Rangers vs. Seattle Mariners on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Texas Rangers vs. Seattle Mariners. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Root Sports Northwest, Bally Sports Southwest, and Fox Sports Southwest + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: Root Sports Northwest + 27 Top Cable Channels

Seattle Mariners vs. Texas Rangers Game Preview: Rangers host the Mariners on 3-game home slide

Seattle Mariners (23-29, fourth in the AL West) vs. Texas Rangers (24-27, third in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Saturday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Marco Gonzales (3-5, 3.55 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 29 strikeouts); Rangers: Glenn Otto (3-2, 4.33 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 29 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers -123, Mariners +103; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers are looking to end their three-game home skid with a win against the Seattle Mariners.

Texas has a 12-15 record at home and a 24-27 record overall. The Rangers are 17-6 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Seattle is 23-29 overall and 11-19 on the road. The Mariners have a 19-4 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The matchup Saturday is the fifth time these teams square off this season. The Mariners hold a 3-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kole Calhoun has seven doubles, a triple and seven home runs for the Rangers. Corey Seager is 10-for-40 with two doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

J.P. Crawford has 10 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 13 RBI while hitting .297 for the Mariners. Ty France is 15-for-36 with two doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 6-4, .269 batting average, 2.77 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

Mariners: 6-4, .263 batting average, 3.70 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

INJURIES: Rangers: Brad Miller: 10-Day IL (hip), Jose Leclerc: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Hernandez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mariners: Kyle Lewis: 7-Day IL (concussion), Erik Swanson: 15-Day IL (right shouler), Ken Giles: 60-Day IL (finger), Tom Murphy: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Mitch Haniger: 10-Day IL (ankle), Evan White: 60-Day IL (sports hernia), Casey Sadler: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

