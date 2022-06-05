How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Texas Rangers Live Online on June 5, 2022: TV Options/Streaming

On Sunday, June 5, 2022 at 2:35 PM EDT, the Texas Rangers face the Seattle Mariners. The game is airing exclusively on Root Sports Northwest, Bally Sports Southwest, and Fox Sports Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Texas Rangers vs. Seattle Mariners

Seattle Mariners vs. Texas Rangers Game Preview: Rangers and Mariners play, winner secures 3-game series

Seattle Mariners (23-30, fourth in the AL West) vs. Texas Rangers (25-27, third in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Sunday, 2:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: George Kirby (1-1, 3.46 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 28 strikeouts); Rangers: Martin Perez (4-2, 1.42 ERA, .92 WHIP, 49 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers -128, Mariners +109; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the Texas Rangers and the Seattle Mariners are looking for a series win with a victory on Sunday.

Texas has a 25-27 record overall and a 13-15 record at home. The Rangers have the 10th-best team ERA in baseball at 3.72.

Seattle is 23-30 overall and 11-20 in road games. The Mariners have the seventh-ranked team batting average in the AL at .237.

The teams meet Sunday for the sixth time this season. The Mariners lead the season series 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Semien has nine doubles, a triple and two home runs for the Rangers. Adolis Garcia is 12-for-39 with three doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Ty France is second on the Mariners with a .335 batting average, and has 10 doubles, seven home runs, 16 walks and 36 RBI. J.P. Crawford is 11-for-35 with a home run and two RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 6-4, .260 batting average, 2.77 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

Mariners: 5-5, .251 batting average, 3.44 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

INJURIES: Rangers: Dennis Santana: day-to-day (left ankle), Josh Smith: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Brad Miller: 10-Day IL (hip), Jose Leclerc: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Hernandez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mariners: Kyle Lewis: 7-Day IL (concussion), Erik Swanson: 15-Day IL (right shouler), Ken Giles: 60-Day IL (finger), Tom Murphy: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Mitch Haniger: 10-Day IL (ankle), Evan White: 60-Day IL (sports hernia), Casey Sadler: 60-Day IL (shoulder)