How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Texas Rangers Live Online on July 14, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, July 14, 2022 at 8:05 PM EDT, the Texas Rangers face the Seattle Mariners.

Texas Rangers vs. Seattle Mariners

Can you stream Texas Rangers vs. Seattle Mariners on MLB.TV?

Seattle Mariners vs. Texas Rangers Game Preview: Rangers start 4-game series at home against the Mariners

Seattle Mariners (47-42, second in the AL West) vs. Texas Rangers (41-45, third in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Thursday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Marco Gonzales (5-9, 3.24 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 49 strikeouts); Rangers: Martin Perez (7-2, 2.72 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 86 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers -110, Mariners -110; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers begin a four-game series at home against the Seattle Mariners on Thursday.

Texas has gone 21-22 at home and 41-45 overall. The Rangers are 28-8 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Seattle has a 23-22 record on the road and a 47-42 record overall. Mariners pitchers have a collective 3.57 ERA, which ranks fifth in the majors.

Thursday’s game is the seventh time these teams match up this season. The Mariners have a 4-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nate Lowe ranks third on the Rangers with a .277 batting average, and has 12 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs, 25 walks and 37 RBI. Corey Seager is 15-for-38 with six home runs and 12 RBI over the last 10 games.

Julio Rodriguez has 17 doubles, two triples and 15 home runs while hitting .277 for the Mariners. Eugenio Suarez is 9-for-35 with three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 4-6, .242 batting average, 5.24 ERA, outscored by six runs

Mariners: 10-0, .248 batting average, 1.96 ERA, outscored opponents by 25 runs

INJURIES: Rangers: Joe Barlow: 15-Day IL (blister), Dane Dunning: 15-Day IL (ankle), Mitch Garver: 60-Day IL (forearm), Eli White: 60-Day IL (wrist), Jonathan Hernandez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mariners: Ken Giles: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Taylor Trammell: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Evan White: 60-Day IL (hernia), Mitch Haniger: 60-Day IL (ankle), Kyle Lewis: 7-Day IL (concussion), Casey Sadler: 60-Day IL (shoulder)