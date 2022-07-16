MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Texas Rangers Live Online on July 16, 2022: Streaming Options

On Saturday, July 16, 2022 at 4:05 PM EDT, the Texas Rangers face the Seattle Mariners. The game is airing exclusively on Root Sports Northwest, Bally Sports Southwest, and Fox Sports Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Texas Rangers vs. Seattle Mariners

In Dallas, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest (previously Fox Sports Southwest). In Seattle, the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest.



Can you stream Texas Rangers vs. Seattle Mariners on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Seattle Mariners vs. Texas Rangers Game Preview: Mariners bring 12-game win streak into game against the Rangers

Seattle Mariners (49-42, second in the AL West) vs. Texas Rangers (41-47, third in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Saturday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Logan Gilbert (10-3, 2.89 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 100 strikeouts); Rangers: Spencer Howard (1-1, 8.04 ERA, 1.66 WHIP, 15 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -142, Rangers +121; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners will attempt to prolong a 12-game win streak with a victory over the Texas Rangers.

Texas has a 41-47 record overall and a 21-24 record in home games. The Rangers are 28-9 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Seattle is 49-42 overall and 25-22 on the road. The Mariners have gone 19-6 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The teams match up Saturday for the ninth time this season. The Mariners lead the season series 6-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Corey Seager is second on the Rangers with 33 extra base hits (11 doubles and 22 home runs). Marcus Semien is 10-for-41 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

Eugenio Suarez leads the Mariners with 16 home runs while slugging .446. Adam Frazier is 12-for-32 with a home run and three RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 4-6, .250 batting average, 5.67 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Mariners: 10-0, .260 batting average, 2.54 ERA, outscored opponents by 29 runs

INJURIES: Rangers: Joe Barlow: 15-Day IL (blister), Dane Dunning: 15-Day IL (ankle), Mitch Garver: 60-Day IL (forearm), Eli White: 60-Day IL (wrist), Jonathan Hernandez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mariners: J.P. Crawford: day-to-day (finger), Ken Giles: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Taylor Trammell: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Evan White: 60-Day IL (hernia), Mitch Haniger: 60-Day IL (ankle), Kyle Lewis: 7-Day IL (concussion), Casey Sadler: 60-Day IL (shoulder)