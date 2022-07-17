MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Seattle Mariners Live Online on July 17, 2022: Streaming Options

On Sunday, July 17, 2022 at 2:35 PM EDT, the Texas Rangers face the Seattle Mariners. The game is airing exclusively on Root Sports Northwest, Bally Sports Southwest, and Fox Sports Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Texas Rangers vs. Seattle Mariners

In Dallas, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest (previously Fox Sports Southwest), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southwest, this is your only option to stream Texas Rangers games all year long.

In Seattle, the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV to watch Seattle Mariners games all year long.

Can you stream Texas Rangers vs. Seattle Mariners on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Texas Rangers vs. Seattle Mariners. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Seattle Mariners vs. Texas Rangers Game Preview: Mariners visit the Rangers on 7-game road win streak

Seattle Mariners (50-42, second in the AL West) vs. Texas Rangers (41-48, third in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Sunday, 2:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Chris Flexen (6-8, 3.84 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 67 strikeouts); Rangers: Glenn Otto (4-5, 5.50 ERA, 1.51 WHIP, 43 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -134, Rangers +114; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners visit the Texas Rangers aiming to prolong a seven-game road winning streak.

Texas has a 21-25 record at home and a 41-48 record overall. The Rangers are 27-10 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Seattle has a 26-22 record in road games and a 50-42 record overall. The Mariners have a 21-12 record in games decided by one run.

Sunday’s game is the 10th time these teams match up this season. The Mariners are up 7-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adolis Garcia has 16 doubles, four triples, 15 home runs and 51 RBI for the Rangers. Corey Seager is 13-for-36 with a double, a triple and six home runs over the last 10 games.

Julio Rodriguez has 17 doubles, two triples and 16 home runs for the Mariners. Adam Frazier is 14-for-37 with a double, a home run and three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 4-6, .240 batting average, 4.94 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Mariners: 10-0, .254 batting average, 2.52 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

INJURIES: Rangers: Brad Miller: day-to-day (neck), Joe Barlow: 15-Day IL (blister), Dane Dunning: 15-Day IL (ankle), Mitch Garver: 60-Day IL (forearm), Eli White: 60-Day IL (wrist)

Mariners: J.P. Crawford: day-to-day (finger), Ken Giles: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Taylor Trammell: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Evan White: 60-Day IL (hernia), Mitch Haniger: 60-Day IL (ankle), Kyle Lewis: 7-Day IL (concussion), Casey Sadler: 60-Day IL (shoulder)