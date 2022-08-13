 Skip to Content
MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Texas Rangers Live Online on August 13, 2022: Streaming Options

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, August 13, 2022 at 7:15 PM EDT, the Texas Rangers face the Seattle Mariners. The game is airing exclusively on Fox, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Texas Rangers vs. Seattle Mariners

In Texas, Seattle, and most of the West Coast, the game is streaming on FOX, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV, Sling TV (select markets), Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Texas Rangers vs. Seattle Mariners on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this Texas Rangers vs. Seattle Mariners game won’t be available since it is on FOX.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

Seattle Mariners vs. Texas Rangers Game Preview: Mariners try to keep win streak alive against the Rangers

Seattle Mariners (62-52, second in the AL West) vs. Texas Rangers (49-63, third in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Saturday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Marco Gonzales (7-11, 3.98 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 72 strikeouts); Rangers: Dane Dunning (2-6, 4.04 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 99 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers -115, Mariners -105; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners are looking to keep a three-game win streak alive when they play the Texas Rangers.

Texas is 23-32 at home and 49-63 overall. Rangers hitters have a collective .395 slugging percentage to rank sixth in the AL.

Seattle has a 31-26 record in road games and a 62-52 record overall. Mariners pitchers have a collective 3.65 ERA, which ranks sixth in the majors.

Saturday’s game is the 15th time these teams square off this season. The Mariners are up 12-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Semien has 18 doubles, three triples, 17 home runs and 56 RBI while hitting .240 for the Rangers. Adolis Garcia is 13-for-35 with a double and a home run over the last 10 games.

Ty France has 19 doubles, 14 home runs and 57 RBI for the Mariners. Sam Haggerty is 11-for-26 with two doubles, two home runs and four RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 3-7, .243 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

Mariners: 7-3, .218 batting average, 3.41 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: Rangers: Spencer Howard: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Dennis Santana: 15-Day IL (ankle), Kole Calhoun: 10-Day IL (heel), Jon Gray: 15-Day IL (side), Joe Barlow: 15-Day IL (blister), Mitch Garver: 60-Day IL (forearm), Eli White: 60-Day IL (wrist)

Mariners: Ryan Borucki: 15-Day IL (forearm), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow), Julio Rodriguez: 10-Day IL (wrist), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Taylor Trammell: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Evan White: 60-Day IL (hernia), Casey Sadler: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

