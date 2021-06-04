How to Watch Tampa Bay Rays vs. Texas Rangers on TV via Live Stream on June 4, 2021: Betting Odds, Pitchers

On Friday, June 4, 2021 at 8:05 PM EDT, the Texas Rangers face the Tampa Bay Rays. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Sun, Fox Sports Sun, Bally Sports Southwest, and Fox Sports Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Texas Rangers vs. Tampa Bay Rays

In Dallas, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest (previously Fox Sports Southwest), while in Tampa the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Sun. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southwest or Bally Sports Sun, this is your only option to stream Texas Rangers and Tampa Bay Rays games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Josh Fleming (5-3, 2.98 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 28 strikeouts) Rangers: Kyle Gibson (3-0, 2.24 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 48 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Texas enters the game as losers of their last nine games.

The Rangers are 13-13 on their home turf. Texas is averaging 3.8 RBI per game this season. Adolis Garcia leads the team with 41 total runs batted in.

The Rays are 21-9 in road games. The Tampa Bay pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 3.44. Tyler Glasnow leads the team with a 2.69 earned run average.

The Rangers won the last meeting 6-4. Josh Sborz notched his first victory and Nick Solak went 3-for-5 with a home run and two RBI for Texas. Cody Reed registered his first loss for Tampa Bay.

Live TV Streaming Option