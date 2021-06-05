How to Watch Tampa Bay Rays vs. Texas Rangers Live Online on June 5, 2021: TV Channels/Live Stream

On Saturday, June 5, 2021 at 4:05 PM EDT, the Texas Rangers face the Tampa Bay Rays. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Sun, Fox Sports Sun, Bally Sports Southwest, and Fox Sports Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Texas Rangers vs. Tampa Bay Rays

In Dallas, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest (previously Fox Sports Southwest), while in Tampa the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Sun. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southwest or Bally Sports Sun, this is your only option to stream Texas Rangers and Tampa Bay Rays games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Rich Hill (4-2, 3.32 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 60 strikeouts) Rangers: Kolby Allard (1-1, 3.38 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 27 strikeouts)

LINE: Rangers +134, Rays -155; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Austin Meadows and the Rays will take on the Rangers Saturday.

The Rangers are 14-13 on their home turf. Texas has a collective batting average of .229 this season, led by Isiah Kiner-Falefa with an average of .286.

The Rays have gone 21-10 away from home. The Tampa Bay pitching staff has a combined team ERA of 3.47, Ryan Yarbrough leads the staff with a mark of 3.96.

The Rangers won the last meeting 5-4. Kyle Gibson secured his fourth victory and Joey Gallo went 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI for Texas. Josh Fleming registered his fourth loss for Tampa Bay.

