How to Watch Tampa Bay Rays vs. Texas Rangers Live Online on May 30, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Monday, May 30, 2022 at 8:05 PM EDT, the Texas Rangers face the Tampa Bay Rays. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Sun, Fox Sports Sun, Bally Sports Southwest, and Fox Sports Southwest.

Texas Rangers vs. Tampa Bay Rays

In Dallas, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest (previously Fox Sports Southwest), while in Tampa the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Sun. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southwest or Bally Sports Sun, this is your only option to stream Texas Rangers and Tampa Bay Rays games all year long.

Can you stream Texas Rangers vs. Tampa Bay Rays on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Texas Rangers vs. Tampa Bay Rays. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Texas Rangers Game Preview: Rangers host the Rays to start 4-game series

Tampa Bay Rays (28-19, second in the AL East) vs. Texas Rangers (22-24, third in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Monday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Drew Rasmussen (5-1, 2.68 ERA, .99 WHIP, 41 strikeouts); Rangers: Glenn Otto (2-2, 4.91 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 25 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -135, Rangers +116; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers begin a four-game series at home against the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday.

Texas has gone 10-12 at home and 22-24 overall. The Rangers have a 13-3 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Tampa Bay has gone 11-8 in road games and 28-19 overall. The Rays have a 17-2 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Corey Seager has 10 home runs, 17 walks and 23 RBI while hitting .237 for the Rangers. Kole Calhoun is 13-for-40 with two doubles, two home runs and four RBI over the past 10 games.

Wander Franco has 11 doubles, two triples and four home runs for the Rays. Randy Arozarena is 12-for-35 with two doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 5-5, .256 batting average, 3.39 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Rays: 6-4, .219 batting average, 2.20 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Rangers: Brad Miller: day-to-day (hip), Jose Leclerc: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Hernandez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rays: Andrew Kittredge: 15-Day IL (back), JT Chargois: 60-Day IL (oblique), Chris Mazza: 60-Day IL (back), Brandon Lowe: 10-Day IL (back), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Patino: 60-Day IL (oblique), Brendan McKay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Pete Fairbanks: 60-Day IL (lat), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Anderson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yonny Chirinos: 60-Day IL (elbow)