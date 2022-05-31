 Skip to Content
How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Tampa Bay Rays Live Online on May 31, 2022: Streaming Options/TV

Jason Gurwin

On Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at 8:05 PM EDT, the Texas Rangers face the Tampa Bay Rays. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Sun, Fox Sports Sun, Bally Sports Southwest, and Fox Sports Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Texas Rangers vs. Tampa Bay Rays

In Dallas, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest (previously Fox Sports Southwest), while in Tampa the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Sun. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southwest or Bally Sports Sun, this is your only option to stream Texas Rangers and Tampa Bay Rays games all year long.

Can you stream Texas Rangers vs. Tampa Bay Rays on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Texas Rangers vs. Tampa Bay Rays. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Bally Sports Sun, Fox Sports Sun, Bally Sports Southwest, and Fox Sports Southwest + 35 Top Cable Channels

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Texas Rangers Game Preview: Rangers host the Rays, try to continue home win streak

Tampa Bay Rays (28-20, second in the AL East) vs. Texas Rangers (23-24, third in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Tuesday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Ryan Yarbrough (0-1, 3.98 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 17 strikeouts); Rangers: Martin Perez (3-2, 1.60 ERA, .98 WHIP, 44 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers -135, Rays +115; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers host the Tampa Bay Rays trying to continue a five-game home winning streak.

Texas is 11-12 in home games and 23-24 overall. The Rangers rank fourth in the AL with 53 total home runs, averaging 1.1 per game.

Tampa Bay has gone 11-9 on the road and 28-20 overall. Rays hitters have a collective .381 slugging percentage to rank ninth in the AL.

The matchup Tuesday is the second time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Corey Seager has five doubles and 10 home runs while hitting .232 for the Rangers. Mitch Garver is 9-for-27 with three doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Kevin Kiermaier ranks fourth on the Rays with 11 extra base hits (five doubles and six home runs). Ji-Man Choi is 7-for-31 with two doubles, two home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 6-4, .273 batting average, 3.24 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

Rays: 5-5, .214 batting average, 3.00 ERA, even run differential

INJURIES: Rangers: Brad Miller: 10-Day IL (hip), Jose Leclerc: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Hernandez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rays: Andrew Kittredge: 15-Day IL (back), JT Chargois: 60-Day IL (oblique), Chris Mazza: 60-Day IL (back), Brandon Lowe: 10-Day IL (back), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Patino: 60-Day IL (oblique), Brendan McKay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Pete Fairbanks: 60-Day IL (lat), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Anderson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yonny Chirinos: 60-Day IL (elbow)

