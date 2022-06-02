How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Tampa Bay Rays Live Online on June 2, 2022: TV Options/Streaming

On Thursday, June 2, 2022 at 2:05 PM EDT, the Texas Rangers face the Tampa Bay Rays. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Sun, Fox Sports Sun, Bally Sports Southwest, and Fox Sports Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Texas Rangers vs. Tampa Bay Rays

In Dallas, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest (previously Fox Sports Southwest), while in Tampa the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Sun. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Texas Rangers vs. Tampa Bay Rays on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Texas Rangers vs. Tampa Bay Rays. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Texas Rangers Game Preview: Rangers face the Rays with 2-1 series lead

Tampa Bay Rays (29-21, third in the AL East) vs. Texas Rangers (24-25, third in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Thursday, 2:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Corey Kluber (1-2, 4.03 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 42 strikeouts); Rangers: Taylor Hearn (3-3, 5.36 ERA, 1.64 WHIP, 38 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -123, Rangers +104; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers bring a 2-1 advantage into the next game of the series against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Texas has a 24-25 record overall and a 12-13 record at home. The Rangers are 17-5 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Tampa Bay has a 12-10 record in road games and a 29-21 record overall. The Rays are 24-3 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The teams square off Thursday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nate Lowe ranks seventh on the Rangers with a .264 batting average, and has five doubles, a triple, four home runs, 13 walks and 17 RBI. Kole Calhoun is 12-for-39 with a home run and six RBI over the last 10 games.

Yandy Diaz has three home runs, 26 walks and 11 RBI while hitting .259 for the Rays. Randy Arozarena is 9-for-36 with two doubles, a home run and six RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 6-4, .275 batting average, 3.13 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

Rays: 5-5, .196 batting average, 3.16 ERA, outscored by five runs

INJURIES: Rangers: Brad Miller: 10-Day IL (hip), Jose Leclerc: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Hernandez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rays: Wander Franco: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Andrew Kittredge: 15-Day IL (back), JT Chargois: 60-Day IL (oblique), Chris Mazza: 60-Day IL (back), Brandon Lowe: 10-Day IL (back), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Patino: 60-Day IL (oblique), Brendan McKay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Pete Fairbanks: 60-Day IL (lat), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Anderson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yonny Chirinos: 60-Day IL (elbow)