How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Toronto Blue Jays on April 5, 2021 Live Online

On Monday, April 5, 2021 at 4:05 PM EDT, the Texas Rangers face the Toronto Blue Jays. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Texas Rangers vs. Toronto Blue Jays

When: Monday, April 5, 2021 at 4:05 PM EDT

TV: Bally Sports Southwest

Stream: Watch with Subscription to AT&T TV

In Dallas the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Southwest, which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV – no longer carry Fox Sports Southwest – this is your only option to stream Rangers games on your local RSN all year long.

After beating the Yankees in their opening series, the Blue Jays take on the 1-2 Texas Rangers. They will send Steven Matz to the mound against the Rangers Mike Foltynewicz.

Live TV Streaming Option