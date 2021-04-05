How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Toronto Blue Jays on April 5, 2021 Live Online
On Monday, April 5, 2021 at 4:05 PM EDT, the Texas Rangers face the Toronto Blue Jays. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Texas Rangers vs. Toronto Blue Jays
- When: Monday, April 5, 2021 at 4:05 PM EDT
- TV: Bally Sports Southwest
- Stream: Watch with Subscription to AT&T TV
In Dallas the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Southwest, which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV.
Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV – no longer carry Fox Sports Southwest – this is your only option to stream Rangers games on your local RSN all year long.
After beating the Yankees in their opening series, the Blue Jays take on the 1-2 Texas Rangers. They will send Steven Matz to the mound against the Rangers Mike Foltynewicz.
|AT&T TV
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Sign Up
|$69.99
|$64.99
|$64.99
|$20
|$35
|$35
|$64.99
|Bally Sports Southwest
|≥ $84.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Fox Sports Southwest
|≥ $84.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-