How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Toronto Blue Jays on April 5, 2021 Live Online

Jason Gurwin

On Monday, April 5, 2021 at 4:05 PM EDT, the Texas Rangers face the Toronto Blue Jays. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Texas Rangers vs. Toronto Blue Jays

In Dallas the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Southwest, which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV – no longer carry Fox Sports Southwest – this is your only option to stream Rangers games on your local RSN all year long.

After beating the Yankees in their opening series, the Blue Jays take on the 1-2 Texas Rangers. They will send Steven Matz to the mound against the Rangers Mike Foltynewicz.

