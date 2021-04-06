How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Toronto Blue Jays on April 6, 2021 Live Online: TV Channels, Live Stream

On Tuesday, April 6, 2021 at 8:05 PM EDT, the Texas Rangers face the Toronto Blue Jays. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southwest and Fox Sports Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Texas Rangers vs. Toronto Blue Jays

In Dallas the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Southwest, which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV – no longer carry Fox Sports Southwest – this is your only option to stream Rangers games on your local RSN all year long.

The Jays took the first game of the three game set in Texas. The Rangers will send Dane Dunning to the mound, while the Blue Jays will send Tanner Roark.

Live TV Streaming Option