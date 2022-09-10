 Skip to Content
How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Toronto Blue Jays Live Online on September 10, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, September 10, 2022 at 7:05 PM EDT, the Texas Rangers face the Toronto Blue Jays. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southwest and Fox Sports Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Texas Rangers vs. Toronto Blue Jays

In Dallas, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest (previously Fox Sports Southwest), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southwest, this is your only option to stream Texas Rangers games all year long.

Can you stream Texas Rangers vs. Toronto Blue Jays on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Texas Rangers vs. Toronto Blue Jays. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree Trial$20 OFFFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
Bally Sports Southwest≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports Southwest≥ $89.99------

Live TV Streaming Option

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Bally Sports Southwest and Fox Sports Southwest + 35 Top Cable Channels

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Texas Rangers Game Preview: Rangers host the Blue Jays on 5-game home losing streak

Toronto Blue Jays (77-60, third in the AL East) vs. Texas Rangers (59-78, fourth in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Saturday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Kevin Gausman (11-9, 3.12 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 170 strikeouts); Rangers: Kohei Arihara (1-2, 5.29 ERA, 1.77 WHIP, 13 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -201, Rangers +168; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers aim to break their five-game home losing streak with a win over the Toronto Blue Jays.

Texas has a 28-39 record at home and a 59-78 record overall. The Rangers have gone 10-31 in games decided by one run.

Toronto has gone 39-31 in road games and 77-60 overall. The Blue Jays have the highest team on-base percentage in the AL at .326.

The matchup Saturday is the fifth meeting between these teams this season. The Blue Jays have a 3-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nate Lowe has a .303 batting average to rank second on the Rangers, and has 22 doubles, three triples and 24 home runs. Marcus Semien is 12-for-42 with a home run and four RBI over the past 10 games.

George Springer has 18 doubles, three triples, 19 home runs and 58 RBI for the Blue Jays. Bo Bichette is 19-for-42 with four doubles, a triple and six home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 1-9, .202 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

Blue Jays: 8-2, .267 batting average, 3.34 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

INJURIES: Rangers: Brad Miller: 10-Day IL (hip), Josh Sborz: 60-Day IL (right elbow), Joe Barlow: 15-Day IL (finger), Spencer Howard: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jon Gray: 15-Day IL (side), Mitch Garver: 60-Day IL (forearm), Eli White: 60-Day IL (wrist)

Blue Jays: Lourdes Gurriel Jr.: day-to-day (hamstring), Tayler Saucedo: 60-Day IL (hip), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 60-Day IL (forearm), Nate Pearson: 60-Day IL (mono)

