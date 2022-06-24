 Skip to Content
How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Washington Nationals Live Online on June 24, 2022: Streaming Options

Jason Gurwin

On Friday, June 24, 2022 at 8:05 PM EDT, the Texas Rangers face the Washington Nationals. The game is airing exclusively on MASN2, Bally Sports Southwest, and Fox Sports Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Texas Rangers vs. Washington Nationals

In Dallas, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest (previously Fox Sports Southwest), while in Washington the game is streaming on MASN2. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southwest or MASN2, this is your only option to stream Texas Rangers and Washington Nationals games all year long.

Can you stream Texas Rangers vs. Washington Nationals on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Texas Rangers vs. Washington Nationals. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
MASN2≥ $89.99------
Bally Sports Southwest≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports Southwest≥ $89.99------

Live TV Streaming Option

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: MASN2, Bally Sports Southwest, and Fox Sports Southwest + 35 Top Cable Channels

Washington Nationals vs. Texas Rangers Game Preview: Nationals visit the Rangers to open 3-game series

Washington Nationals (25-47, fifth in the NL East) vs. Texas Rangers (33-35, second in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Friday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: No starters named

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers -175, Nationals +149; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers begin a three-game series at home against the Washington Nationals on Friday.

Texas has gone 16-18 at home and 33-35 overall. Rangers pitchers have a collective 3.94 ERA, which ranks ninth in the AL.

Washington has a 13-21 record in road games and a 25-47 record overall. The Nationals are 11-3 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Corey Seager has 15 home runs, 27 walks and 32 RBI while hitting .235 for the Rangers. Adolis Garcia is 14-for-39 with two doubles, a triple, a home run and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Josh Bell ranks second on the Nationals with a .299 batting average, and has 10 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs, 33 walks and 44 RBI. Luis Garcia is 11-for-39 with a home run and three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 6-4, .243 batting average, 4.25 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Nationals: 2-8, .217 batting average, 4.85 ERA, outscored by 27 runs

INJURIES: Rangers: Eli White: 60-Day IL (wrist), Glenn Otto: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Jonathan Hernandez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Nationals: Carter Kieboom: 60-Day IL (forearm), Evan Lee: 15-Day IL (flexor), Stephen Strasburg: 15-Day IL (ribs), Hunter Harvey: 60-Day IL (pronator), Victor Arano: 15-Day IL (knee), Josh Rogers: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (biceps), Sean Doolittle: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anibal Sanchez: 60-Day IL (neck), Will Harris: 60-Day IL (pectoral), Seth Romero: 60-Day IL (calf), Joe Ross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

