MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Washington Nationals Live Online on June 26, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Sunday, June 26, 2022 at 2:35 PM EDT, the Texas Rangers face the Washington Nationals. The game is airing exclusively on MASN2, Bally Sports Southwest, and Fox Sports Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Texas Rangers vs. Washington Nationals

In Dallas, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest (previously Fox Sports Southwest), while in Washington the game is streaming on MASN2. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southwest or MASN2, this is your only option to stream Texas Rangers and Washington Nationals games all year long.

Can you stream Texas Rangers vs. Washington Nationals on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Texas Rangers vs. Washington Nationals. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Washington Nationals vs. Texas Rangers Game Preview: Rangers and Nationals meet in series rubber match

Washington Nationals (26-48, fifth in the NL East) vs. Texas Rangers (34-36, second in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Sunday, 2:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Jackson Tetreault (1-1, 5.73 ERA, 1.64 WHIP, four strikeouts); Rangers: Glenn Otto (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers -163, Nationals +141; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the Texas Rangers and the Washington Nationals are looking for a series win with a victory on Sunday.

Texas is 34-36 overall and 17-19 at home. Rangers hitters are batting a collective .235, which ranks 10th in the AL.

Washington has a 14-22 record on the road and a 26-48 record overall. The Nationals are 19-6 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Sunday’s game is the third time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Corey Seager has nine doubles, 15 home runs and 32 RBI while hitting .227 for the Rangers. Adolis Garcia is 13-for-39 with two doubles, a triple and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Josh Bell has a .307 batting average to rank second on the Nationals, and has 11 doubles, two triples and 11 home runs. Luis Garcia is 10-for-39 with a home run and three RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 5-5, .231 batting average, 4.09 ERA, outscored by one run

Nationals: 3-7, .214 batting average, 3.38 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

INJURIES: Rangers: Matt Bush: day-to-day (undisclosed), Eli White: 60-Day IL (wrist), Glenn Otto: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Jonathan Hernandez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Nationals: Carter Kieboom: 60-Day IL (forearm), Evan Lee: 15-Day IL (flexor), Stephen Strasburg: 15-Day IL (ribs), Hunter Harvey: 60-Day IL (pronator), Victor Arano: 15-Day IL (knee), Josh Rogers: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (biceps), Sean Doolittle: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anibal Sanchez: 60-Day IL (neck), Will Harris: 60-Day IL (pectoral), Seth Romero: 60-Day IL (calf), Joe Ross: 60-Day IL (elbow)