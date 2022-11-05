How to Watch Jackson State vs. Texas Southern Game Live Online on November 5, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Saturday, November 5, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Texas Southern Tigers face the Jackson State Tigers from PNC Stadium in Houston, TX. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN+.

Texas Southern Tigers vs. Jackson State Tigers

When: Saturday, November 5, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT

TV: ESPN+

Stream: Watch with Subscription to ESPN+

The Jackson State Tigers is still undefeated, after winning last week to bring their record to 8-0. They head to Texas Southern to face the Tigers. Deion Sanders and his Tigers are hoping that the Jaguars don’t put on the upset to end their bid for their undefeated season.

You can watch the Texas Southern vs. Jackson State game with a subscription to ESPN+. Since it isn’t available on live TV, you won’t be able to watch it with DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, or YouTube TV. However, you can watch it with Hulu Live TV, which now includes ESPN+ with their $69.99 a month plan.

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get The Disney Bundle (Disney+ & ESPN+) Included At No Extra Charge ($18 value)

If you’re looking to stream College Football games this season, ESPN+ will stream more than 500 games featuring teams from the SEC, Big 12, The American, ACC, C-USA, MAC and Sun Belt, and more. But, depending on what game you want to watch, we’re going to breakdown what you can and cannot stream with a subscription to ESPN+.

All Live TV Streaming Services