How to Watch Texas A&M-CC vs. Texas Southern Game Live Online on March 15, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at 6:40 PM EDT, the Texas Southern Tigers face the Texas A&M-CC Islanders from UD Arena. The game is airing exclusively on truTV, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Texas Southern Tigers vs. Texas A&M-CC Islanders

When: Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at 6:40 PM EDT

TV: truTV

Stream: Watch with 3-Day Free Trial of Sling TV

The Texas Southern vs. Texas A&M-CC game will be streaming on truTV, which is available with a 3-Day Free Trial of Sling TV. You can also stream truTV on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Texas Southern vs. Texas A&M-CC on Sling TV?

You can watch the Texas Southern vs. Texas A&M-CC game on truTV with Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get a 3-Day Free Trial. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Texas Southern vs. Texas A&M-CC on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Texas Southern vs. Texas A&M-CC game on truTV with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Texas Southern vs. Texas A&M-CC on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Texas Southern vs. Texas A&M-CC game on truTV with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get The Disney Bundle (Disney+ & ESPN+) Included At No Extra Charge ($14 value)

Can you stream Texas Southern vs. Texas A&M-CC on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Texas Southern vs. Texas A&M-CC game on truTV with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Texas Southern vs. Texas A&M-CC on fuboTV?

Unfortunately, fuboTV doesn’t offer truTV so you won’t be able to stream the Texas Southern vs. Texas A&M-CC game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Texas Southern vs. Texas A&M-CC on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer truTV so you won’t be able to stream the Texas Southern vs. Texas A&M-CC game.

30-Day Free Trial $4.99+ / month paramountplus.com For a Limited Time, Get 1-Month of Paramount+ For Free w/ Code: BETWEEN

Can you stream Texas Southern vs. Texas A&M-CC on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer truTV so you won’t be able to stream the Texas Southern vs. Texas A&M-CC game.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Texas A&M-CC vs. Texas Southern Game Preview: Texas Southern squares off against Texas A&M-CC in First 4 matchup

Texas A&M-CC Islanders (23-11, 7-7 Southland) vs. Texas Southern Tigers (18-12, 13-5 SWAC)

Dayton, Ohio; Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Texas Southern -3.5; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Southern Tigers take on the Texas A&M-CC Islanders in the First Four round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Tigers’ record in SWAC play is 13-5. Texas Southern is 5-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Islanders are 7-7 against Southland opponents. Texas A&M-CC scores 76.9 points and has outscored opponents by 7.0 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: John Walker III is averaging 9.7 points for the Tigers. PJ Henry is averaging 7.7 points over the last 10 games for Texas Southern.

Terrion Murdix is averaging 9.8 points, 3.8 assists and 1.9 steals for the Islanders. Simeon Fryer is averaging 9.1 points over the last 10 games for Texas A&M-CC.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 8-2, averaging 72.0 points, 36.1 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 6.0 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.5 points per game.

Islanders: 7-3, averaging 73.4 points, 36.6 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 4.8 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.5 points.