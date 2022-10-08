 Skip to Content
How to Watch Appalachian State vs. Texas State Live Online on October 8, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, October 8, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Texas State Bobcats face the Appalachian State Mountaineers from Jim Wacker Field at Bobcat Stadium in San Marcos, TX. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN+.

Texas State Bobcats vs. Appalachian State Mountaineers

Appalachian State, lead by QB Chase Brice, come into the matchup with a 3-2 record. They will take on Layne Hatcher, who has had great chemistry with Ashtyn Hawkins, on the 2-3 Bobcats squad.

You can watch the Texas State vs. Appalachian State game with a subscription to ESPN+. Since it isn’t available on live TV, you won’t be able to watch it with DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, or YouTube TV. However, you can watch it with Hulu Live TV, which now includes ESPN+ with their $69.99 a month plan.

If you’re looking to stream College Football games this season, ESPN+ will stream more than 500 games featuring teams from the SEC, Big 12, The American, ACC, C-USA, MAC and Sun Belt, and more. But, depending on what game you want to watch, we’re going to breakdown what you can and cannot stream with a subscription to ESPN+.

ESPN+

Price: $9.99
Includes: ESPN+

