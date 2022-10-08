How to Watch Appalachian State vs. Texas State Live Online on October 8, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Saturday, October 8, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Texas State Bobcats face the Appalachian State Mountaineers from Jim Wacker Field at Bobcat Stadium in San Marcos, TX. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN+.

Texas State Bobcats vs. Appalachian State Mountaineers

When: Saturday, October 8, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT

TV: ESPN+

Stream: Watch with Subscription to ESPN+

Appalachian State, lead by QB Chase Brice, come into the matchup with a 3-2 record. They will take on Layne Hatcher, who has had great chemistry with Ashtyn Hawkins, on the 2-3 Bobcats squad.

You can watch the Texas State vs. Appalachian State game with a subscription to ESPN+. Since it isn’t available on live TV, you won’t be able to watch it with DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, or YouTube TV. However, you can watch it with Hulu Live TV, which now includes ESPN+ with their $69.99 a month plan.

