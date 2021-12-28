How to Watch Alabama State vs. Texas Tech Game Live Online on December 28, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at 2:00 PM EST, the #25 Texas Tech Red Raiders face the Alabama State Hornets from United Supermarkets Arena. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN+.

Texas Tech Red Raiders vs. Alabama State Hornets

When: Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at 2:00 PM EST

TV: ESPN+

Stream: Watch with Subscription to ESPN+

The Texas Tech vs. Alabama State game will be streaming on ESPN+, which is available with a Subscription to ESPN+.

Alabama State vs. Texas Tech Game Preview: Alabama St. faces tough test vs No. 25 Texas Tech

Alabama State (2-10) vs. No. 25 Texas Tech (9-2)

United Supermarkets Arena, Lubbock, Texas; Tuesday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 25 Texas Tech presents a tough challenge for Alabama State. Alabama State has played a ranked team only once this season and lost. Texas Tech remains No. 25 in the latest AP rankings following a win over Eastern Washington last week.

SAVVY SENIORS: Texas Tech has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Kevin McCullar, Bryson Williams, Davion Warren, Kevin Obanor and Adonis Arms have collectively accounted for 66 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 71 percent of all Red Raiders points over the last five games.LEAPING FOR LIDDELL: Gerald Liddell has connected on 43.5 percent of the 23 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 2 of 4 over his last three games. He’s also made 68.9 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Alabama State is 0-9 when scoring fewer than 74 points and 2-1 when scoring at least 74.

WINNING WHEN: Texas Tech is a perfect 8-0 when the team blocks at least two opposing shots. The Red Raiders are 1-2 this season when they block fewer than two shots.

DID YOU KNOW: The Texas Tech defense has allowed only 58.6 points per game to opponents this season, ranking the Red Raiders 18th among Division I teams. The Alabama State offense has averaged 68 points through 12 games (ranked 211th, nationally).