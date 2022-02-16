How to Watch Baylor vs. Texas Tech Game Live Online on February 16, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 9:00 PM EST, the #9 Texas Tech Red Raiders face the #10 Baylor Bears from United Supermarkets Arena. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN2, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Texas Tech Red Raiders vs. Baylor Bears

When: Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 9:00 PM EST

TV: ESPN2

Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

The Texas Tech vs. Baylor game will be streaming on ESPN2, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream ESPN2 on Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Texas Tech vs. Baylor on fuboTV?

You can watch the Texas Tech vs. Baylor game on ESPN2 with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Texas Tech vs. Baylor on Sling TV?

You can watch the Texas Tech vs. Baylor game on ESPN2 with Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get a 3-Day Free Trial. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Texas Tech vs. Baylor on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Texas Tech vs. Baylor game on ESPN2 with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Texas Tech vs. Baylor on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Texas Tech vs. Baylor game on ESPN2 with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get The Disney Bundle (Disney+ & ESPN+) Included At No Extra Charge ($14 value)

Can you stream Texas Tech vs. Baylor on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Texas Tech vs. Baylor game on ESPN2 with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Texas Tech vs. Baylor on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer ESPN2 so you won’t be able to stream the Texas Tech vs. Baylor game.

30-Day Free Trial $4.99+ / month paramountplus.com For a Limited Time, Get 1-Month of Paramount+ For Free w/ Code: 1883

Can you stream Texas Tech vs. Baylor on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer ESPN2 so you won’t be able to stream the Texas Tech vs. Baylor game.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Baylor vs. Texas Tech Game Preview: No. 11 Texas Tech faces No. 7 Baylor after Shannon's 20-point game

Baylor Bears (21-4, 9-3 Big 12) at Texas Tech Red Raiders (19-6, 8-4 Big 12)

Lubbock, Texas; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 11 Texas Tech hosts the No. 7 Baylor Bears after Terrence Shannon Jr. scored 20 points in Texas Tech’s 82-69 win against the TCU Horned Frogs.

The Red Raiders have gone 15-0 at home. Texas Tech is 1-1 in one-possession games.

The Bears are 9-3 against Big 12 opponents. Baylor has a 16-4 record against teams above .500.

The teams play for the 10th time this season in Big 12 play. The Red Raiders won the last meeting 65-62 on Jan. 12. Adonis Arms scored 14 points points to help lead the Red Raiders to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryson Williams is averaging 13.4 points for the Red Raiders. Kevin Obanor is averaging 7.1 points over the last 10 games for Texas Tech.

James Akinjo is averaging 12.5 points, 5.4 assists and 2.1 steals for the Bears. Adam Flagler is averaging 9.4 points and 1.4 rebounds while shooting 43.7% over the last 10 games for Baylor.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Raiders: 7-3, averaging 72.0 points, 31.8 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.4 points per game.

Bears: 6-4, averaging 70.5 points, 33.3 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points.