How to Watch Baylor vs. Texas Tech Game Live Online Today on October 29, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Saturday, October 29, 2022 at 7:30 PM EDT, the Texas Tech Red Raiders face the Baylor Bears from Jones AT&T Stadium in Lubbock, TX. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN2, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Texas Tech Red Raiders vs. Baylor Bears

The Texas Tech vs. Baylor game will be streaming on ESPN2, which is available with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF). You can also stream ESPN2 on DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Baylor vs. Texas Tech Game Preview: Baylor, Texas Tech look to build off B12 skid-snapping wins

Baylor (4-3, 2-2 Big 12) at Texas Tech (4-3, 2-2), Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET (ESPN2)

Line: Texas Tech by 2 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: Baylor leads 40-39-1.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Defending Big 12 champion Baylor and Texas Tech both ended two-game losing streaks in conference play last weekend. After playing the Red Raiders and then Oklahoma on the road, the Bears finish their regular season against three of the four teams currently ahead of them in the Big 12 standings. The last three games between Baylor and Texas Tech have been decided by a combined seven points.

KEY MATCHUP

The Texas Tech passing game vs. Baylor’s defense. Behren Morton, the third starting QB this season for the Red Raiders, threw for more than 300 yards in each of his first two career starts, both against Big 12 opponents. Tech is third nationally with 363.3 yards passing per game, even with the changes at quarterback. The Bears have allowed 233 yards passing per game, and nine passing TDs — only Tech (eight) has given up fewer this season. But opponents have completed nearly 62% of their pass attempts against Baylor.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Baylor: True freshman Richard Reese is second among NCAA freshmen with 643 yards rushing and nine TDs. His fifth in the Big 12 with 91.9 yards rushing per game.

Texas Tech: WR Xavier White is averaging 8.3 catches and 107 yards receiving over the past three games. His 31 catches overall matches Myles Price for the team lead. White is back at receiver, like he was as a freshman in 2019, after being a running back the past two seasons.

FACTS & FIGURES

First-year Texas Tech coach Joey McGuire was a Baylor assistant for most of the past five seasons, before taking the Red Raiders job last November. He first worked with Matt Rhule in Waco, then stayed when Dave Aranda got the job after the 2019 season. … The Bears have lost their last 10 games on the Tech campus, where the Red Raiders are 4-0 this year. … Baylor held the ball for a program-record 40 of the 60 minutes against Kansas last week. … Texas Tech is the only school since 2013 to twice convert six fourth-down attempts in the same game. The Red Raiders lead FBS with 20 fourth-down conversions (on 32 tries). Baylor is tied for second with 16.