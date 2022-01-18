 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch Iowa State vs. Texas Tech Game Live Online on January 18, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at 9:00 PM EST, the #19 Texas Tech Red Raiders face the #15 Iowa State Cyclones from United Supermarkets Arena. The game is airing exclusively on ESPNU, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Texas Tech Red Raiders vs. Iowa State Cyclones

The Texas Tech vs. Iowa State game will be streaming on ESPNU, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream ESPNU on Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Texas Tech vs. Iowa State on fuboTV?

You can watch the Texas Tech vs. Iowa State game on ESPNU with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Texas Tech vs. Iowa State on Sling TV?

You can watch the Texas Tech vs. Iowa State game on ESPNU with Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get a 3-Day Free Trial. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Texas Tech vs. Iowa State on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Texas Tech vs. Iowa State game on ESPNU with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Texas Tech vs. Iowa State on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Texas Tech vs. Iowa State game on ESPNU with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Texas Tech vs. Iowa State on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Texas Tech vs. Iowa State game on ESPNU with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Texas Tech vs. Iowa State on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer ESPNU so you won’t be able to stream the Texas Tech vs. Iowa State game.

Can you stream Texas Tech vs. Iowa State on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer ESPNU so you won’t be able to stream the Texas Tech vs. Iowa State game.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialSign UpFree TrialFree TrialSign Up
$69.99$64.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
ESPNU≥ $84.99^
$8		-^
$11		-

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99

Add-on: $8 fubo Extra
Includes: ESPNU

Sling TV

Price: $35

Add-on: $11 Sports Extra
Includes: ESPNU

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $84.99
Includes: ESPNU + 35 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPNU + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPNU + 32 Top Cable Channels

Iowa State vs. Texas Tech Game Preview: No. 19 Texas Tech hosts No. 15 Iowa State after Kalscheur's 22-point game

Iowa State Cyclones (14-3, 2-3 Big 12) at Texas Tech Red Raiders (13-4, 3-2 Big 12)

Lubbock, Texas; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 15 Iowa State visits the No. 19 Texas Tech Red Raiders after Gabe Kalscheur scored 22 points in Iowa State’s 79-70 win against the Texas Longhorns.

The Red Raiders are 10-0 in home games. Texas Tech is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Cyclones are 2-3 against conference opponents. Iowa State ranks third in the Big 12 shooting 34.9% from 3-point range.

The teams square off for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Cyclones won the last meeting on Jan. 6. Izaiah Brockington scored 14 points to help lead the Cyclones to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryson Williams is scoring 12.4 points per game with 4.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists for the Red Raiders. Adonis Arms is averaging 6.4 points over the last 10 games for Texas Tech.

Brockington is averaging 16.5 points and 7.9 rebounds for the Cyclones. Caleb Grill is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Iowa State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Raiders: 7-3, averaging 65.6 points, 33.0 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.1 points per game.

Cyclones: 7-3, averaging 66.9 points, 28.6 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 9.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.5 points.

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.