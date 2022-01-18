How to Watch Iowa State vs. Texas Tech Game Live Online on January 18, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at 9:00 PM EST, the #19 Texas Tech Red Raiders face the #15 Iowa State Cyclones from United Supermarkets Arena. The game is airing exclusively on ESPNU, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Texas Tech Red Raiders vs. Iowa State Cyclones

When: Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at 9:00 PM EST

TV: ESPNU

The Texas Tech vs. Iowa State game will be streaming on ESPNU, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream ESPNU on Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV.

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get The Disney Bundle (Disney+ & ESPN+) Included At No Extra Charge ($14 value)

Iowa State vs. Texas Tech Game Preview: No. 19 Texas Tech hosts No. 15 Iowa State after Kalscheur's 22-point game

Iowa State Cyclones (14-3, 2-3 Big 12) at Texas Tech Red Raiders (13-4, 3-2 Big 12)

Lubbock, Texas; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 15 Iowa State visits the No. 19 Texas Tech Red Raiders after Gabe Kalscheur scored 22 points in Iowa State’s 79-70 win against the Texas Longhorns.

The Red Raiders are 10-0 in home games. Texas Tech is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Cyclones are 2-3 against conference opponents. Iowa State ranks third in the Big 12 shooting 34.9% from 3-point range.

The teams square off for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Cyclones won the last meeting on Jan. 6. Izaiah Brockington scored 14 points to help lead the Cyclones to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryson Williams is scoring 12.4 points per game with 4.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists for the Red Raiders. Adonis Arms is averaging 6.4 points over the last 10 games for Texas Tech.

Brockington is averaging 16.5 points and 7.9 rebounds for the Cyclones. Caleb Grill is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Iowa State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Raiders: 7-3, averaging 65.6 points, 33.0 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.1 points per game.

Cyclones: 7-3, averaging 66.9 points, 28.6 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 9.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.5 points.