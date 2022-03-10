How to Watch Iowa State vs. Texas Tech Game Live Online on March 10, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, March 10, 2022 at 9:30 PM EST, the #14 Texas Tech Red Raiders face the Iowa State Cyclones from Sprint Center. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN2, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Texas Tech Red Raiders vs. Iowa State Cyclones

When: Thursday, March 10, 2022 at 9:30 PM EST

TV: ESPN2

Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

The Texas Tech vs. Iowa State game will be streaming on ESPN2, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream ESPN2 on Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Texas Tech vs. Iowa State on fuboTV?

You can watch the Texas Tech vs. Iowa State game on ESPN2 with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Texas Tech vs. Iowa State on Sling TV?

You can watch the Texas Tech vs. Iowa State game on ESPN2 with Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get a 3-Day Free Trial. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Texas Tech vs. Iowa State on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Texas Tech vs. Iowa State game on ESPN2 with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Texas Tech vs. Iowa State on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Texas Tech vs. Iowa State game on ESPN2 with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get The Disney Bundle (Disney+ & ESPN+) Included At No Extra Charge ($14 value)

Can you stream Texas Tech vs. Iowa State on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Texas Tech vs. Iowa State game on ESPN2 with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Texas Tech vs. Iowa State on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer ESPN2 so you won’t be able to stream the Texas Tech vs. Iowa State game.

30-Day Free Trial $4.99+ / month paramountplus.com For a Limited Time, Get 1-Month of Paramount+ For Free w/ Code: BETWEEN

Can you stream Texas Tech vs. Iowa State on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer ESPN2 so you won’t be able to stream the Texas Tech vs. Iowa State game.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Iowa State vs. Texas Tech Game Preview: Texas Tech plays Iowa State in Big 12 Tournament

Iowa State Cyclones (20-11, 7-11 Big 12) vs. Texas Tech Red Raiders (23-8, 12-6 Big 12)

Kansas City, Missouri; Thursday, 9:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Texas Tech -7.5; over/under is 125.5

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 14 Texas Tech Red Raiders play the Iowa State Cyclones in the Big 12 Tournament.

The Red Raiders have gone 18-0 in home games. Texas Tech scores 72.4 points while outscoring opponents by 11.7 points per game.

The Cyclones are 7-11 against Big 12 opponents. Iowa State ranks fifth in the Big 12 shooting 32.6% from 3-point range.

The teams play each other for the third time this season. Texas Tech won the last meeting 72-60 on Jan. 19. Bryson Williams scored 16 to help lead Texas Tech to the win, and Caleb Grill scored 17 points for Iowa State.

TOP PERFORMERS: Williams is shooting 54.4% and averaging 14.0 points for the Red Raiders. Davion Warren is averaging 6.5 points over the last 10 games for Texas Tech.

Izaiah Brockington is scoring 17.5 points per game with 7.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Cyclones. Tyrese Hunter is averaging 7.3 points and 3.6 assists over the past 10 games for Iowa State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Raiders: 7-3, averaging 63.6 points, 30.3 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.9 points per game.

Cyclones: 4-6, averaging 61.8 points, 27.8 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points.