How to Watch Kansas vs. Texas Tech Game Live Online on January 8, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, January 8, 2022 at 4:00 PM EST, the #25 Texas Tech Red Raiders face the #6 Kansas Jayhawks from United Supermarkets Arena. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN2, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Texas Tech Red Raiders vs. Kansas Jayhawks

When: Saturday, January 8, 2022 at 4:00 PM EST

TV: ESPN2

Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

The Texas Tech vs. Kansas game will be streaming on ESPN2, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream ESPN2 on Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV.

Sign Up Now $69.99 / month hulu.com Get The Disney Bundle (Disney+ & ESPN+) Included At No Extra Charge ($14 value)

Kansas vs. Texas Tech Game Preview: No. 25 Texas Tech faces tough test vs No. 6 Kansas

No. 6 Kansas (12-1, 1-0) vs. No. 25 Texas Tech (10-3, 0-1)

United Supermarkets Arena, Lubbock, Texas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 6 Kansas presents a tough challenge for No. 25 Texas Tech. Texas Tech has won one of its three games against ranked opponents this season. Kansas beat Oklahoma State by 11 on Tuesday.

LEADING THE WAY: Ochai Agbaji and Christian Braun have led the Jayhawks. Agbaji is averaging 20.2 points and 4.5 rebounds while Braun is putting up 16.8 points and 6.2 rebounds per game. The Red Raiders have been led by seniors Kevin McCullar and Bryson Williams, who have combined to score 21.6 points per contest.ACCURATE AGBAJI: Agbaji has connected on 45.1 percent of the 82 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 15 of 34 over the last five games. He’s also converted 71.8 percent of his free throws this season.

UNBEATEN WHEN: Texas Tech is a perfect 7-0 when the team makes eight or more 3-pointers. The Red Raiders are 3-3 when the team hits fewer than eight threes.

STREAK STATS: Texas Tech has won its last eight home games, scoring an average of 84.3 points while giving up 55.4.

TECH’S TOUGH DEFENSE: Texas Tech has held opposing teams to 57.6 points per game this season, the eighth-lowest figure among all Division I teams.