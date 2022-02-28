How to Watch Kansas State vs. Texas Tech Game Live Online on February 28, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, February 28, 2022 at 9:00 PM EST, the #9 Texas Tech Red Raiders face the Kansas State Wildcats from United Supermarkets Arena. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN2, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Texas Tech Red Raiders vs. Kansas State Wildcats

When: Monday, February 28, 2022 at 9:00 PM EST

TV: ESPN2

Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

The Texas Tech vs. Kansas State game will be streaming on ESPN2, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream ESPN2 on Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Kansas State vs. Texas Tech Game Preview: Kansas State visits No. 9 Texas Tech after Pack's 32-point performance

Kansas State Wildcats (14-14, 6-10 Big 12) at Texas Tech Red Raiders (22-7, 11-5 Big 12)

Lubbock, Texas; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Texas Tech -12.5; over/under is 133.5

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas State plays the No. 9 Texas Tech Red Raiders after Nijel Pack scored 32 points in Kansas State’s 74-73 loss to the Iowa State Cyclones.

The Red Raiders are 17-0 on their home court. Texas Tech ranks fifth in the Big 12 with 13.8 assists per game led by Kevin McCullar averaging 3.1.

The Wildcats are 6-10 in Big 12 play. Kansas State is 8-5 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The teams square off for the 10th time this season in Big 12 play. The Wildcats won the last meeting 62-51 on Jan. 15. Pack scored 14 points to help lead the Wildcats to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryson Williams is shooting 54.6% and averaging 13.9 points for the Red Raiders. Kevin Obanor is averaging 5.9 points over the last 10 games for Texas Tech.

Pack is scoring 17.8 points per game with 3.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Wildcats. Mark Smith is averaging 9.5 points and 6.1 rebounds while shooting 40.2% over the past 10 games for Kansas State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Raiders: 7-3, averaging 66.2 points, 32.1 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 8.8 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.1 points per game.

Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 78.4 points, 29.4 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 9.3 steals and 1.0 block per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.6 points.