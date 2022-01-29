How to Watch Mississippi State vs. Texas Tech Game Live Online on January 29, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, January 29, 2022 at 6:00 PM EST, the #18 Texas Tech Red Raiders face the Mississippi State Bulldogs from United Supermarkets Arena. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN2, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Texas Tech Red Raiders vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs

When: Saturday, January 29, 2022 at 6:00 PM EST

TV: ESPN2

Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

The Texas Tech vs. Mississippi State game will be streaming on ESPN2, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream ESPN2 on Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Texas Tech vs. Mississippi State on fuboTV?

You can watch the Texas Tech vs. Mississippi State game on ESPN2 with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Texas Tech vs. Mississippi State on Sling TV?

You can watch the Texas Tech vs. Mississippi State game on ESPN2 with Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get a 3-Day Free Trial. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Texas Tech vs. Mississippi State on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Texas Tech vs. Mississippi State game on ESPN2 with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get The Disney Bundle (Disney+ & ESPN+) Included At No Extra Charge ($14 value)

Can you stream Texas Tech vs. Mississippi State on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Texas Tech vs. Mississippi State game on ESPN2 with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Texas Tech vs. Mississippi State on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Texas Tech vs. Mississippi State game on ESPN2 with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Texas Tech vs. Mississippi State on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer ESPN2 so you won’t be able to stream the Texas Tech vs. Mississippi State game.

30-Day Free Trial $4.99+ / month paramountplus.com For a Limited Time, Get 1-Month of Paramount+ For Free w/ Code: 1883

Can you stream Texas Tech vs. Mississippi State on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer ESPN2 so you won’t be able to stream the Texas Tech vs. Mississippi State game.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Mississippi State vs. Texas Tech Game Preview: No. 13 Texas Tech faces Mississippi State after Williams' 33-point outing

Mississippi State Bulldogs (13-6, 4-3 SEC) at Texas Tech Red Raiders (15-5, 5-3 Big 12)

Lubbock, Texas; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 13 Texas Tech plays the Mississippi State Bulldogs after Bryson Williams scored 33 points in Texas Tech’s 94-91 overtime loss to the Kansas Jayhawks.

The Red Raiders have gone 12-0 at home. Texas Tech is fifth in the Big 12 with 14.1 assists per game led by Kevin McCullar averaging 3.1.

The Bulldogs are 0-3 on the road. Mississippi State ranks seventh in the SEC with 34.4 rebounds per game led by Garrison Brooks averaging 6.4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Obanor is averaging 10.3 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Red Raiders. Williams is averaging 9.9 points over the last 10 games for Texas Tech.

Iverson Molinar is averaging 18.4 points and 4.3 assists for the Bulldogs. Shakeel Moore is averaging 7.3 points over the last 10 games for Mississippi State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Raiders: 7-3, averaging 71.0 points, 32.1 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.7 points per game.

Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 77.5 points, 32.0 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 9.0 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points.