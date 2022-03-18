How to Watch Montana State vs. Texas Tech Game Live Online on March 18, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, March 18, 2022 at 1:45 PM EDT, the #12 Texas Tech Red Raiders face the Montana State Bobcats from Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl. The game is airing exclusively on TNT, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Texas Tech Red Raiders vs. Montana State Bobcats

When: Friday, March 18, 2022 at 1:45 PM EDT

TV: TNT

The Texas Tech vs. Montana State game will be streaming on TNT, which is available with a 3-Day Free Trial of Sling TV. You can also stream TNT on Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Texas Tech vs. Montana State on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Texas Tech vs. Montana State game on TNT with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Texas Tech vs. Montana State on Sling TV?

You can watch the Texas Tech vs. Montana State game on TNT with Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get a 3-Day Free Trial. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Texas Tech vs. Montana State on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Texas Tech vs. Montana State game on TNT with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Texas Tech vs. Montana State on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Texas Tech vs. Montana State game on TNT with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Texas Tech vs. Montana State on fuboTV?

Unfortunately, fuboTV doesn’t offer TNT so you won’t be able to stream the Texas Tech vs. Montana State game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Texas Tech vs. Montana State on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer TNT so you won’t be able to stream the Texas Tech vs. Montana State game.

Can you stream Texas Tech vs. Montana State on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer TNT so you won’t be able to stream the Texas Tech vs. Montana State game.

Montana State vs. Texas Tech Game Preview: Texas Tech and Montana State meet in opening round of NCAA Tournament

Montana State Bobcats (27-7, 16-4 Big Sky) vs. Texas Tech Red Raiders (25-9, 12-6 Big 12)

San Diego; Friday, 1:45 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Texas Tech -15; over/under is 132.5

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 12 Texas Tech Red Raiders play in the first round of the NCAA Tournament against the Montana State Bobcats.

The Red Raiders have gone 12-6 against Big 12 opponents. Texas Tech averages 71.7 points and has outscored opponents by 11.4 points per game.

The Bobcats are 16-4 in Big Sky play. Montana State is third in the Big Sky scoring 77.0 points per game and is shooting 47.8%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryson Williams is shooting 53.4% and averaging 13.7 points for the Red Raiders. Terrence Shannon Jr. is averaging 0.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Texas Tech.

Xavier Bishop is averaging 13.9 points and 4.2 assists for the Bobcats. Amin Adamu is averaging 9.4 points over the last 10 games for Montana State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Raiders: 7-3, averaging 63.0 points, 31.8 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.2 points per game.

Bobcats: 8-2, averaging 80.4 points, 29.4 rebounds, 8.3 assists, 3.3 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 52.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points.