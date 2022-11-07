How to Watch Northwestern State vs. Texas Tech Game Live Online on November 7, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, November 7, 2022 at 9:00 PM EST, the #25 Texas Tech Red Raiders face the Northwestern State Demons. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN+.

Texas Tech Red Raiders vs. Northwestern State Demons

When: Monday, November 7, 2022 at 9:00 PM EST

TV: ESPN+

Stream: Watch with Subscription to ESPN+

You can watch the Texas Tech vs. Northwestern State game with a subscription to ESPN+. Since it isn’t available on live TV, you won’t be able to watch it with DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, or YouTube TV. However, you can watch it with Hulu Live TV, which now includes ESPN+ with their $69.99 a month plan.

If you’re looking to stream College Basketball games this season, ESPN+ will stream more than 500 games featuring teams from the SEC, Big 12, The American, ACC, C-USA, MAC and Sun Belt, and more.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Texas Tech -27; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Tech Red Raiders host the Northwestern State Demons for the season opener.

Texas Tech went 27-10 overall last season while going 18-0 at home. The Red Raiders averaged 16.9 points off of turnovers, 11.2 second chance points and 17.6 bench points last season.

Northwestern State went 5-9 in Southland action and 2-14 on the road last season. The Demons averaged 73.8 points per game last season, 31.6 in the paint, 13.7 off of turnovers and 11.5 on fast breaks.