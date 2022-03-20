How to Watch Notre Dame vs. Texas Tech Game Live Online on March 20, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, March 20, 2022 at 7:10 PM EDT, the #12 Texas Tech Red Raiders face the Notre Dame Fighting Irish from Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl. The game is airing exclusively on TBS, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Texas Tech Red Raiders vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish

When: Sunday, March 20, 2022 at 7:10 PM EDT

TV: TBS

Stream: Watch with 3-Day Free Trial of Sling TV

The Texas Tech vs. Notre Dame game will be streaming on TBS, which is available with a 3-Day Free Trial of Sling TV. You can also stream TBS on Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Texas Tech vs. Notre Dame on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Texas Tech vs. Notre Dame game on TBS with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

5-Day Free Trial $69.99+ / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Texas Tech vs. Notre Dame on Sling TV?

You can watch the Texas Tech vs. Notre Dame game on TBS with Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get a 3-Day Free Trial. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Texas Tech vs. Notre Dame on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Texas Tech vs. Notre Dame game on TBS with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get The Disney Bundle (Disney+ & ESPN+) Included At No Extra Charge ($14 value)

Can you stream Texas Tech vs. Notre Dame on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Texas Tech vs. Notre Dame game on TBS with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Texas Tech vs. Notre Dame on fuboTV?

Unfortunately, fuboTV doesn’t offer TBS so you won’t be able to stream the Texas Tech vs. Notre Dame game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Texas Tech vs. Notre Dame on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer TBS so you won’t be able to stream the Texas Tech vs. Notre Dame game.

30-Day Free Trial $4.99+ / month paramountplus.com For a Limited Time, Get 1-Month of Paramount+ For Free w/ Code: BETWEEN

Can you stream Texas Tech vs. Notre Dame on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer TBS so you won’t be able to stream the Texas Tech vs. Notre Dame game.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Notre Dame vs. Texas Tech Game Preview: Texas Tech and Notre Dame play in second round of NCAA Tournament

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (24-10, 15-5 ACC) vs. Texas Tech Red Raiders (26-9, 12-6 Big 12)

San Diego; Sunday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Texas Tech -8; over/under is 132.5

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 12 Texas Tech Red Raiders and Notre Dame Fighting Irish meet in the NCAA Tournament second round.

The Red Raiders have gone 12-6 against Big 12 teams. Texas Tech is seventh in the Big 12 shooting 32.3% from downtown, led by Bryson Williams shooting 42.7% from 3-point range.

The Fighting Irish’s record in ACC action is 15-5. Notre Dame has a 3-1 record in one-possession games.

TOP PERFORMERS: Williams is averaging 13.9 points for the Red Raiders. Adonis Arms is averaging 6.8 points over the last 10 games for Texas Tech.

Dane Goodwin averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Fighting Irish, scoring 13.6 points while shooting 45.3% from beyond the arc. Blake Wesley is averaging 9.6 points over the past 10 games for Notre Dame.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Raiders: 7-3, averaging 72.6 points, 29.7 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 52.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.4 points per game.

Fighting Irish: 7-3, averaging 83.9 points, 27.8 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 6.6 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 52.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.1 points.