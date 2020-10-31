How to Watch Texas Tech vs. Oklahoma on Fox for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, iOS, & Android

On Saturday, October 31, 2020 at 8:00 PM EDT, the Texas Tech Red Raiders face the #24 Oklahoma Sooners from Jones AT&T Stadium in Lubbock, TX. The game is airing exclusively on Fox, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Texas Tech Red Raiders vs. Oklahoma Sooners

You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, YouTube TV, and AT&T TV NOW. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.