How to Watch Oregon vs. Texas Tech 2023 Football Game Live Without Cable

The No. 13 Oregon Ducks are flying south to take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders in Week 2 of the college football season. The Pac-12 and Big 12 squads will square off on Saturday, Sept. 9 at 7 p.m. ET at Jones AT&T Stadium. The game is airing exclusively on Fox, which you can stream with a live TV streaming service.

How to Watch Texas Tech Red Raiders vs. Oregon Ducks

When: Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET
Location: Jones AT&T Stadium | 2526 Mac Davis Ln, Lubbock, TX 79407

TV: Fox

What Streaming Services Can You Use to Stream the Oregon vs. Texas Tech Game?

The Texas Tech vs. Oregon game will be streaming on Fox, which is available with a 50% off subscription to Sling TV. You can also stream Fox on DIRECTV STREAM, Fubo, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Colorado vs. Nebraska on Sling TV?

That depends. Sling TV offers Fox in 18 major markets across the country. So, if you live near one of the cities listed below, you will be able to tune in with a subscription to Sling Blue.

Atlanta

Austin

Chicago

Dallas/Fort Worth

Detroit

Gainesville

Houston

Los Angeles

Milwaukee Minneapolis/St. Paul

New York

Orlando/Daytona/Melbourne

Philadelphia

Phoenix

San Francisco/Oakland/San Jose

Seattle

Tampa/St. Petersburg

Washington, DC

Can you stream Texas Tech vs. Oregon on DIRECTV STREAM?

Can you stream Texas Tech vs. Oregon on Fubo?

Can you stream Texas Tech vs. Oregon on Hulu Live TV?

Can you stream Texas Tech vs. Oregon on YouTube TV?

Oregon vs. Texas Tech Game Preview: Texas Tech QB Tyler Shough set to face former team in home opener as No. 13 Oregon visits

No. 13 Oregon (1-0) at Texas Tech (0-1), Saturday at 7 p.m. ET (Fox)

Line: Oregon by 6 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: Oregon leads 2-0.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Texas Tech quarterback Tyler Shough faces his former team with the Red Raiders trying to bounce back from a 35-33 double-overtime loss at Wyoming that put their hopes of entering the Top 25 on hold. Tech has won a school-record 23 consecutive home openers. The Ducks are trying to stay on a roll after setting a modern school scoring record in an 81-7 victory over Portland State. It was the most points by an FBS team since TCU beat Texas Tech 82-27 in Fort Worth in 2014.

KEY MATCHUP

Oregon QB Bo Nix vs. Texas Tech CBs Rayshad Williams and Malik Dunlap. They are three of the most experienced players in college football. Nix leads all active FBS quarterbacks with 48 career starts in his fifth season. Williams and Dunlap, who are both 6-foot-3, are in their sixth seasons. All three transferred from other FBS programs. Nix was 23 of 27 for 287 yards and three touchdowns against Portland State.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Oregon: RB Bucky Irving had 119 yards rushing and two touchdowns on just four carries against Portland State. RB Jordan James added three TDs.

Texas Tech: Shough (pronounced shuck) had visions of spending one year with the Red Raiders in 2021 after transferring from Oregon, then declaring for the NFL draft. Injuries shortened both of the next two seasons, and now he’s the fifth Texas Tech quarterback since 1980 to start three consecutive season openers. He’s in his sixth college season with an undergraduate degree from Oregon and a master’s degree from Texas Tech. Shough threw for 338 yards and three touchdowns against Wyoming.

FACTS & FIGURES

The Ducks won both games in a home-and-home series in 1991-92 in the only other meetings. The schools are scheduled to complete the same double in Eugene next year, when Oregon makes its move from the Pac-12 to the Big Ten. … Oregon’s 729 total yards against Portland State were the school’s most since 2016. … Texas Tech is trying to avoid its first 0-2 start since 1990. … The Ducks played 15 freshmen on defense against Portland State. Among them was top recruit Matayo Uigalelei, who recorded three tackles at defensive end. … Red Raiders WR Jerand Bradley has a career-high eight catches in three consecutive games going back to last season. The sophomore is averaging 116 yards receiving in that stretch.