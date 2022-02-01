How to Watch Texas vs. Texas Tech Game Live Online on February 1, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, February 1, 2022 at 9:00 PM EST, the #13 Texas Tech Red Raiders face the Texas Longhorns from United Supermarkets Arena. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN2, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Texas Tech Red Raiders vs. Texas Longhorns

When: Tuesday, February 1, 2022 at 9:00 PM EST

TV: ESPN2

Stream: Watch with fuboTV

The Texas Tech vs. Texas game will be streaming on ESPN2, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream ESPN2 on Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Texas Tech vs. Texas on fuboTV?

You can watch the Texas Tech vs. Texas game on ESPN2 with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Texas Tech vs. Texas on Sling TV?

You can watch the Texas Tech vs. Texas game on ESPN2 with Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get a 3-Day Free Trial. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Texas Tech vs. Texas on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Texas Tech vs. Texas game on ESPN2 with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Texas Tech vs. Texas on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Texas Tech vs. Texas game on ESPN2 with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Texas Tech vs. Texas on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Texas Tech vs. Texas game on ESPN2 with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Texas Tech vs. Texas on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer ESPN2 so you won’t be able to stream the Texas Tech vs. Texas game.

Can you stream Texas Tech vs. Texas on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer ESPN2 so you won’t be able to stream the Texas Tech vs. Texas game.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Texas vs. Texas Tech Game Preview: Allen, Texas Longhorns take on the No. 13 Texas Tech Red Raiders

Texas Longhorns (16-5, 5-3 Big 12) at Texas Tech Red Raiders (16-5, 5-3 Big 12)

Lubbock, Texas; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bryson Williams and the No. 13 Texas Tech Red Raiders host Timmy Allen and the Texas Longhorns in Big 12 action.

The Red Raiders are 13-0 in home games. Texas Tech is third in the Big 12 scoring 74.8 points while shooting 47.6% from the field.

The Longhorns are 5-3 in Big 12 play. Texas averages 68.7 points while outscoring opponents by 14.2 points per game.

The Red Raiders and Longhorns meet Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Williams is shooting 54.4% and averaging 13.5 points for the Red Raiders. Adonis Arms is averaging 0.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Texas Tech.

Courtney Ramey averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Longhorns, scoring 9.8 points while shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc. Marcus Carr is averaging 8.5 points over the past 10 games for Texas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Raiders: 7-3, averaging 70.8 points, 31.7 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.1 points per game.

Longhorns: 7-3, averaging 65.5 points, 32.1 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.2 points.