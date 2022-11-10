How to Watch Texas Southern vs. Texas Tech Game Live Online on November 10, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, November 10, 2022 at 8:00 PM EST, the #25 Texas Tech Red Raiders face the Texas Southern Tigers. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN+.

You can watch the Texas Tech vs. Texas Southern game with a subscription to ESPN+. Since it isn’t available on live TV, you won’t be able to watch it with DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, or YouTube TV. However, you can watch it with Hulu Live TV, which now includes ESPN+ with their $69.99 a month plan.

If you’re looking to stream College Basketball games this season, ESPN+ will stream more than 500 games featuring teams from the SEC, Big 12, The American, ACC, C-USA, MAC and Sun Belt, and more.

Texas Southern vs. Texas Tech Game Preview: Texas Southern Tigers to play the No. 25 Texas Tech Red Raiders on the road

Texas Southern Tigers (0-1) at Texas Tech Red Raiders (1-0)

Lubbock, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 25 Texas Tech Red Raiders host the Texas Southern Tigers.

Texas Tech finished 27-10 overall with an 18-0 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Red Raiders gave up 60.6 points per game while committing 16.2 fouls last season.

Texas Southern went 13-5 in SWAC play and 8-10 on the road a season ago. The Tigers averaged 69.0 points per game while shooting 43.6% from the field and 31.6% from 3-point range last season.